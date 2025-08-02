Damian Priest possibly injured after getting attacked by top WWE star on SmackDown 

Damian Priest was viciously attacked after a match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He clashed with Aleister Black, who got disqualified after using an illegal object.The two stars have been feuding for some time now. Two weeks ago, Black attacked The Archer of Infamy backstage and turned heel. During the match, the former Judgment Day member took down Aleister Black with a kick, and the latter rolled to the outside.Black nailed Damian Priest with a Tiger Knee before getting dropped face-first onto the mat. The former World Heavyweight Champion went Old School and took down his opponent with a crossbody off the top rope. He then hit Black with a lariat and a superkick.Aleister Black left the ring and rocked Damian with a knee to the face. He then went for a moonsault but missed. The Archer of Infamy sent the former NXT Champion into the announce table. Black hit Damian Priest with a steel chair and got disqualified as a result.He then slammed Priest's head on the steel steps twice and nailed him with a Black Mass. Damian was left holding his jaw as referee Daphanie LaShaunn held it in place. It seemed like he injured his jaw from the Black Mass.