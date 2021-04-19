Damian Priest praises WWE veteran for respecting Bad Bunny - "The guy's an easy Hall of Famer" [Exclusive]

Damian Priest has praised Randy Orton for showing Bad Bunny respect in WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, The Archer of Infamy went into detail on the reaction Bad Bunny received from other WWE Superstars backstage. He highlighted The Viper and thanked him for taking the time to show Bad Bunny respect for his dedication to his new role.

Priest would go on to call Orton an "easy Hall of Famer" and "one of the greatest to ever do this."

Here's what Priest had to say on Randy Orton's respect for Bad Bunny:

"Speaking of Randy… this shows Bad Bunny’s dedication and the respect he’s earned from the boys and girls. That was very important to him. Randy, the week before, literally went up to him and thanked him for treating this serious, respecting it. And earning his place. And he was like “No, thank you! I appreciate those kind words.” But that’s Randy. Like, Randy Orton! The guy’s an easy Hall of Famer, one of the greatest to ever do this, still going strong. Still one of the best in the world, if not the best. He’s awesome. And that’s him taking the time to say something like that, to somebody he’s not even working with. Hands-on. How cool is that? But that’s why, standing on the apron, watching Bad Bunny do his thing, listening to the crowd, I was so happy for him. That was really cool to see."

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest stole the show at WrestleMania 37, defeating John Morrison and The Miz in a tag team match. Bad Bunny made headlines around the world for his eye-catching performance and skill in the ring, as well as his impressive entrance.

Bad Bunny is likely to return to WWE

Although he is set to embark on a huge tour, Damian Priest said he doesn't believe Bad Bunny is done with WWE.

In his interview with Rick Ucchino, the former NXT star said he fully expects Bad Bunny to return to the squared circle in the future. Given the response from fans and critics, a Bad Bunny comeback would be welcomed with open arms.