"He is a tremendous, humble human being" - WWE Superstar praises The Undertaker as both a character and a person

Damian Priest has an immense amount of respect for The Undertaker. Just because The Phenom is retired doesn't mean he isn't making an impact on the current WWE roster.

The Archer of Infamy recently had a chat with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling to discuss all things WWE. During the interview, Damian Priest had nothing but amazing things to say about The Undertaker.

"Sometimes they say, don't meet your heroes because they are not going to be what you think. Undertaker is everything and better. His love for our business, for WWE, is infinite and [he] has within him the need to help and to be positive and want us all to be successful in our careers. He likes to see how people achieve their dreams and wants the company to remain number one. I am a super fan of him, and I was very nervous to have a conversation with him, but he is a tremendous, humble human being," Damian Priest revealed.

Damian Priest has a good relationship with The Undertaker

21 years apart. Still inspiring. Still in awe https://t.co/flkkUrtlWl pic.twitter.com/kXVqRyVGFj — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) June 23, 2020

Damian Priest recalls a time he trained with The Undertaker, where The Deadman could have broken his nose if he wanted to but chose not to:

"We entered the ring and trained a bit. And it was not that he almost broke my nose but if he had wanted to, he would have done it because he pulled it so hard and stopped it like nothing and kept talking and I: 'Wait, how did you do that so easy? Because it's hard for me to do that.’ It is tremendous. Now we have a very good relationship, and it is incredible to know that this is my life, that I have in Undertaker, a person with whom I can talk to, and he greets me because he knows me. It's amazing, and I love it. He is number one as a character but also as a person," concluded Priest.

How cool are Damian Priest's comments about The Undertaker?

