Damian Priest reveals how a match with current WWE Superstar changed his career

WWE Superstar and current United States Champion Damian Priest has revealed that a match with Finn Balor changed his career.

Priest has been with WWE since 2018 and has achieved great success, holding the US Title since SummerSlam 2021. However, "The Archer of Infamy" is set for his next title defense on Monday's edition of RAW, against Finn Balor, who answered his open challenge on last week's episode.

In a recent interview with WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest spoke about how his match with Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2020 changed the course of his career.

He claimed that, had it not been for that encounter, he would not be the United States Champion today.

“So, a little history with Finn Balor and I. Yeah, we have that. Put it this way, after I faced him at In Your House, my course completely changed direction. I don’t think I’m sitting here with your today if it wasn’t for that match. That’s who Finn Balor is. He really brings out the best with everyone and I think Damian Priest is that much better because of him," Priest said. (H/T Fightful)

Damian Priest is a huge fan of Finn Balor

Though the two men have been adversaries in the past and will fight for the gold soon, Damian has a lot of respect for Finn Balor.

In the same interview, Priest noted that getting the opportunity to face Balor again was important to him because he's always been a fan. That being said, he won't take things lightly on the Irish Superstar.

"It’s important I think the world of him. I’ve always been a fan of Finn Balor. I think he’s the man, but I’m not coming here to lose. I’m not coming here to be a fanboy. I’m here to defend my title,” Priest added.

