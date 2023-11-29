Damian Priest reacts as controversial former WWE star teases next move

The Judgment Day member Damian Priest recently reacted to the former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle's tease of his potential next move.

Following his injury at the hands of Solo Sikoa, Riddle returned on the April 3, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW and attacked The Miz. At Backlash 2023, Riddle, alongside Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, faced The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match in a losing effort. At the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Riddle faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship but was unable to win the title. Riddle eventually announced his departure from the Stamford-based company via Twitter in September 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Riddle recently uploaded a video clip of himself showing off his ripped body at the gym. He mentioned that he is currently training for whatever is coming next on his path.

"Training hard for what's next, I gotta look good," Riddle shared.

This post on Riddle's official Instagram handle was liked by The Judgment Day member Damian Priest, who is seemingly looking forward to Riddle's next move.

Vince Russo criticized WWE for the poor booking of Damian Priest

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for the poor booking of The Judgment Day member Damian Priest.

While speaking in an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo slammed the company for not giving The Archer of Infamy the storyline and the pop he deserves. He stated that Priest is not getting the credibility that would help him grow in the business.

The veteran detailed:

"Not only that, bro [When asked about Priest not getting a pop]. Who did he wrestle at Crown Jewel? Bro, you can’t beat the guy who has got Money in the Bank. Do you know how stupid that is? You can’t beat the guy who has got the Money in the Bank, bro. That’s simple math. That's simple math. That is so stupid, bro," Vince Russo said. [1:05:56 - 1:06:29]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Damian Priest.

