Damian Priest reacts to Rhea Ripley's embarrassing moment on WWE show

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley took on longtime rival Liv Morgan in a Street Fight at a recent live event in Dortmund. On the show, The Nightmare secured yet another win over Morgan. However, during the bout, Ripley had an embarrassing moment, and Damian Priest reacted to it.

Morgan and Ripley delivered an outstanding bout for fans in Germany. At one point in the match, The Nightmare almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her innerwear seemingly got ripped. However, Mami managed to complete the contest and was seen adjusting her attire while she was heading backstage.

A fan on X/Twitter shared a post-match clip of Rhea Ripley and highlighted how her innerwear ditched her, but her shirt saved the day. Mami had a humorous response to the video, which garnered a reaction from Damian Priest. For those unaware, Ripley was sporting Priest's shirt at the event.

You can view the interaction between Ripley and Priest below.

Damian Priest reacted to Ripley’s embarrassing moment by sharing the face with tears of joy emoji.

Damian Priest wants to win the Tag Team Title with Rhea Ripley

The Terror Twins are focused on their singles careers ahead of WrestleMania 41. Priest is presently embroiled in a heated feud with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Ripley is recovering from her Women’s World Title loss to IYO SKY.

Although they are currently on different brands, Priest and Ripley's reunion is inevitable. Last year, in an interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, The Punisher was asked whether he wanted to win the World Tag Team Title alongside Rhea Ripley in WWE.

In response, Damian Priest said he and Mami were unstoppable as a team and possessed the power to beat anyone on the roster. The Archer of Infamy added that if given the opportunity, he would love to capture the Tag Team Title with Ripley.

With The Show of Shows on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Terror Twins.

