Damian Priest has now reacted to Rhea Ripley sending him an emotional message just before SmackDown goes on air. The two stars were split up by the Transfer Window.

Earlier tonight, Rhea Ripley took to X to post a picture of her sharing a heartwarming moment with Damian Priest. She also said that she loved him. The two stars were split up and put on separate brands for the first time in their WWE careers, having worked through NXT and even RAW together for the most part over the last several years.

"Idk who took this… but, I love you Terror Twin! 💜 @ArcherOfInfamy," Ripley wrote.

Now that the two stars have been split up by the Transfer Window, they'll have to get used to having their own back. However, before that, Damian Priest reacted to Ripley's message minutes before SmackDown, saying that the picture with her was his new favorite.

"New favorite pic 💜," responded Priest.

With Priest on SmackDown now and having expressed his interest in going after the Undisputed WWE Championship, it remains to be seen what he does next. The Royal Rumble is sure to shake things up heading into The Road to WrestleMania, but Priest's presence on SmackDown is sure to cause several stars issues, given his penchant for making himself a force to be reckoned with.

The coming weeks will reveal more about Priest's future on SmackDown.

