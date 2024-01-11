Damian Priest reacts after WWE star apparently officially replaces current Judgment Day member in the faction

Damian Priest recently reacted to a current member of Judgment Day apparently being replaced by another WWE star.

R-Truth returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023 after being out for a long time. He was backstage and appeared to think that he was a member of the Judgment Day. Although he kept being rebuffed, the star didn't take the hint and showed up repeatedly, invading their club room. He also defeated JD McDonagh and claimed that the latter was not a part of the faction anymore while he was.

He has also claimed that he made the 'Judgment Day cut' recently, posting his new haircut on his Instagram. Amid this, WWE Shop has apparently officially acknowledged his position in Judgment Day by putting up a shirt that not only featured R-Truth as part of the faction but also omitted JD McDonagh.

Damian Priest reposted as well, laughing at it.

Since the WWE shop posted the new shirt, and designs have to be approved by the authorities before they are put up for sale, this is apparently official.

Given Damian Priest's disdain for McDonagh, he possibly found more amusement at the star's omission.

Now, it remains to be seen how Rhea Ripley and the rest of the group react to the apparent new member being confirmed by WWE Shop.

