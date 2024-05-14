Damian Priest rejects 45-year-old WWE Superstar's attempt to join the Judgment Day; no trust despite Dominik Mysterio

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has turned down a WWE star's attempt to join The Judgment Day. In the absence of Rhea Ripley, Priest appears to have become the de-facto leader of the group, making the final decisions for what's okay and what's not, no matter what Dominik thinks.

Over the last few weeks, Dominik Mysterio has been working with Carlito. The latter turned on the LWO, since which time, Dominik has been working with him. He's turned up with Carlito to RAW several times, and Damian Priest has not been happy about it. He was even irked that Dominik was seen with Carlito to start with, but has been very adamant since the veteran started appearing on RAW.

This week, Carlito was in The Judgment Day locker room with the rest of the faction and Dominik Mysterio once again. Unfortunately for him, Priest returned from the opening segment with Drew Mysterio and was not happy to see him. He asked if he could join the group with both Rhea Ripley and Dominik sidelined due to injuries, but Priest turned him down.

He said that he would convince Priest eventually, but the World Heavyweight Champion was not having it. He said that he didn't trust the star at all.

Fans will have to wait to see how this plays out for Carlito and if he ends up joining The Judgment Day.

Damian Priest has been dominant as The Judgment Day leader since Rhea Ripley stepped away

Damian Priest has not made it a secret that he has been frustrated with the faction at times since Ripley stepped away to heal from her injury. He was not happy with JD McDonagh and Finn Balor getting involved in his match and even got physical with them, almost coming to blows.

While he's since apologized, there's still tension within the group, and he is still dictating exactly how things will go.

