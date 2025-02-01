Damian Priest reunites with former Judgment Day "member" on WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest had a solid showing on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. However, his night did not end as he would have liked.

The former Judgment Day member found a partner in LA Knight to face Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on Friday night. He won the match for his team but received a beatdown from Jacob Fatu afterward.

Backstage earlier on the show, Priest's mood was very different as he caught up with R-Truth. The 53-year-old WWE star had a great run alongside The Archer of Infamy on RAW, where he believed he was part of Judgment Day.

Trending

Damian Priest moved to SmackDown as part of the transfer window and left his grievances with Judgment Day behind. It was great to see him catch up with Truth, who previously had a tough time pleasing the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Expand Tweet

The comedic exchange saw R-Truth state that he was thrilled to see Damian Priest back on RAW. The Archer reminded Truth that they were both on RAW. This prompted the veteran to warn Priest that he couldn’t simply crawl in and out of the “window” and had to pick a brand to stick to.

The 53-year-old also said that Adam Pearce had a British accent now, before offering to join Priest and LA Knight for their match against The Bloodline.

Damian Priest could face off against some Judgment Day members in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

JD McDonagh suffered an injury earlier this week on WWE RAW. That seems to have effectively crushed his chances of appearing in the Men’s Royal Rumble.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor could represent Judgment Day in the Men’s Rumble match. The two men could come face to face with Damian Priest once again.

Triple H could book Priest to eliminate the two WWE stars, or the heels to work together to take out Priest. It would keep their rivalry alive in kayfabe while they compete for different brands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback