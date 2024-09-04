Damian Priest reveals 30-year-old star was in a lot of pain following their brutal WWE match

WWE star Damian Priest recently revealed that his former on-screen rival experienced significant pain following the 2023 Backlash Premium Live Event. The name in question is none other than Bad Bunny.

In 2021, The Archer of Infamy teamed up with Bunny to defeat the duo of The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Later, when Damian Priest joined The Judgment Day, he and the popular musician engaged in a heated rivalry. At last year's Backlash Premium Live Event, the 30-year-old emerged victorious in a San Juan Street Fight against Priest.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former United States Champion discussed his experience training with Bad Bunny for their match. He also emphasized the need for intense training to simulate a real street fight.

"It was both. We had fun, probably me, more than him because he [Bunny] was in a lot of pain. When we were training, and it was one of those things, I was like, 'We got to train a little harder than we did the last time.' I explained to him, I was like, 'I’m gonna hit you really hard.' I have to. This is one-on-one, it’s a Street Fight. I was like, 'I need you to not hold back like you’re in a street fight for real, give me all you got.' I was like, I’m not gonna give you all I got because you’ll die, but I’ll give you a lot," Priest said. (From 38:04 to 38:41)

Damian Priest also mentioned that a specific kendo stick shot was particularly painful for the 30-year-old. The former Judgment Day member added:

"And I think the worst thing for him was one of the kendo [stick] shots, and I only got one. He gave me like 20 of them. I gave him one shot, but I did tell him." (From 39:15 to 39:23)

Damian Priest is up for a WWE rematch against Bad Bunny

As mentioned earlier, The Archer of Infamy failed to defeat Bad Bunny at the premium live event in Puerto Rico. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is open to facing the popular musician once again inside the squared circle.

During an interview with Infinity Sports Network, Damian Priest expressed his desire for a rematch against Bunny, citing his loss as a motivation.

"First of all, yes, I would definitely welcome a rematch [against Bad Bunny] because I didn't get the win, so I need to get that one back," Priest said.

After the big win alongside Rhea Ripley over Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin, fans expect Damian Priest to engage in a singles feud with Finn Balor.

