Damian Priest reveals what former Universal Champion advised him about competing in the Elimination Chamber match

Damian Priest has disclosed the advice he received from Finn Balor regarding the Elimination Chamber match.

The former Universal Champion has experience as he competed in the 2018 bout. The Archer of Infamy will step inside the unforgiving structure for the first time in his career alongside five other men for an opportunity at the United States Championship. The remaining participants include Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano and Montez Ford.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Damian Priest stated that his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor advised him to know how everybody works and to be prepared for whoever comes out of the pod.

"Yeah, I spoke to him about it. It’s basically one of those things where you don’t know. It’s hard to prepare when you don’t know if you’re starting the match or you’re in a chamber. That changes the dynamic. Just got to be ready and at the top of your game with whoever you’re in the ring with. You just got to, like he explained to me, know how everybody works. Just make sure you know all their stuff and what you can do with them and just be ready for whoever’s in there when you come out," said Priest.

Damian Priest is excited to compete in his first WWE Elimination Chamber match

The Judgment Day member has held the coveted United States Championship before during his time in WWE. He'll have to overcome five other men in the Chamber to recapture the title.

Damian Priest expressed his excitement at competing in the match for the first time.

"I feel good. I’m excited. I feel ready. I’ve been putting in the work week after week, going through these awesome matchups and putting in the time. I just feel like I’m ready for something like this."

If Damian Priest emerges victorious at the Elimination Chamber, he'll most likely go into WrestleMania 39 as the United States Champion.

