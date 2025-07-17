Damian Priest reveals post-SummerSlam WWE title plan

Damian Priest is currently involved in a storyline with Aleister Black on WWE SmackDown. In a recent interview, the former Judgment Day member addressed how he would like his character to be booked in the coming months.

The first two-night SummerSlam premium live event in WWE history will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2-3. At the time of writing, Priest is not advertised to compete on the show.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, The Archer of Infamy confirmed he plans to challenge for a title after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"For me?" Priest replied when asked what is next. "SummerSlam is next, and then from there, I mean, I'm looking for gold. Damian Priest wants some gold. I'm ready to be El Campeon again." [1:27 – 1:33]

Priest has not wrestled since participating in a fatal four-way match on the June 13 episode of SmackDown. Cody Rhodes secured the win in a 17-minute bout, which also included Andrade and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Damian Priest's possible next WWE title challenge

In 2024, Damian Priest held the World Heavyweight Championship for 118 days after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. He is also a two-time Tag Team Champion with Finn Balor and a former North American and United States Champion.

As a SmackDown roster member, Priest is likely to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship or United States Championship if he targets singles gold. Cody Rhodes will face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, while Solo Sikoa is the current United States Champion.

The SmackDown-exclusive WWE Tag Team Championship is held by The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy. They defeated The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for the titles on the July 11 episode of SmackDown.

