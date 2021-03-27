"He would just be around just so he could roast me"- Damian Priest reveals which WWE Superstar jokes around with him the most

Damian Priest came up through the ranks of NXT, and he was one of the black-and-gold brand's top stars before he moved up to the main roster. During his time with NXT, Priest made a number of friends, and he recently revealed which WWE Superstar jokes around with him the most.

In an interview with Metal Injection, The Archer of Infamy stated that Keith Lee is one of his good friends on the WWE roster, and that the former NXT Champion does not miss an opportunity to make fun of him.

Priest shared a story about how WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall came in one day, and he was supposed to meet the former WCW star. But the former NXT North American Superstar has a tendency to act like a fan around WWE Legends, and he was facing a similar situation with Hall.

He recalled how he slurred his words, and he couldn't say anything, so Keith Lee roasted him as a result.

"Scott Hall, he came in one time and I had to meet them and Keith Lee and I are buddies so he would just be around just so he could roast me by my reactions, where I slur my words and I can’t even speak and I’m tripping over stuff, and he just sits there and just laughs at me and just makes fun of me to everybody else later. That’s what friends are for."

Damian Priest and Keith Lee have a strong bond with each other, and they have had some great matches on NXT. Hopefully, fans will see them meet in a WWE ring on Monday Night RAW.

What is next for Damian Priest?

Damian Priest in WWE

Damian Priest has a bright future ahead of him in WWE. At the moment, he's working alongside muscial superstar Bad Bunny. He is set to support Bad Bunny when he takes on The Miz at WrestleMania 37.

Priest will not have a match at the Show of Shows because he is suffering from a minor injury. But he will be involved as a manager/enforcer in Bad Bunny's match.

It's on! Bad Bunny vs. The Miz is going down at WrestleMania!#WWERAW #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/y3JgD93gET — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 23, 2021

Priest will not have a match at the Show of Shows because he is suffering from a minor injury. But he will be involved as a manager/enforcer in Bad Bunny's match.