Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and many other WWE Superstars react to Bronson Reed's personal update following RAW

Bronson Reed was able to easily defeat Akira Tozawa this week on WWE RAW and has since taken to Instagram to share a heartwarming update which shows that he is very different from his character in real life.

Earlier this year, Reed missed the Elimination Chamber event because he was awaiting the arrival of his daughter. The former NXT North American Champion has now shared a personal update on his Instagram account of him with his daughter following RAW.

Reed is one of RAW's toughest forces and he showed that with his win over Akira Tozawa this week, but he is also the father of a baby girl and it seems that she can see him as a different person.

Many WWE Superstars have reacted to the star-breaking character including Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Indi Hartwell, Ridge Holland, Ricochet, Cameron Grimes, Maxxine Dupri, and Otis, who liked the post..

Reed is by all accounts a popular star backstage despite his on-screen character and could be one of the biggest stars in the company in the coming years if he is the subject of a major push.

This isn't the first time Bronson Reed has broken character while in WWE

Following his loss in the qualifying matches ahead of Elimination Chamber, Reed took to Twitter to apologize to the WWE Universe, which was out of character since he was working as a heel at the time.

There was a belief that this was the beginning of his face turn, but instead, he missed the show and was later able to return following his paternity leave and picked up where he left off.

Reed is a dominant force on RAW and now that Bron Breakker and Dijak have joined him on the red brand, there could be some interesting showdowns between the big men on the brand in the near future.

