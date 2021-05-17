Damian Priest sends a message to Batista after zombie-themed WWE match

Damian Priest faced The Miz in a Lumberjack match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. While this particular stipulation bout usually includes several superstars in the ringside area, WWE opted for a bizarre creative decision at the pay-per-view.

WrestleMania Backlash was sponsored by Zack Snyder's new zombie heist film — Army of the Dead. A bunch of zombies surrounded the ring during Priest vs. The Miz as an advertising tactic for the movie. The Miz lost to Priest during this strange confrontation, but an even bizarre development transpired when The A-Lister and his ally, John Morrison, were 'devoured' by the zombies.

Army of the Dead features WWE legend Batista as a top cast member, and Damian Priest sent him a message on Twitter after defeating The Miz.

"Damn right! Glad I go to see @DaveBautista tear it up in #ArmyOfTheDead before this match. P.S. Definitely lobster roll." Priest stated.

👀 Damn right! Glad I go to see @DaveBautista tear it up in #ArmyOfTheDead before this match.

Batista even acknowledged Priest's message by retweeting it later. The WWE legend last wrestled Triple H in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35.

Apart from his role in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, Batista has taken part in several other film projects as well.

Damian Priest's feud with The Miz peaked at WWE WrestleMania 37

Damian Priest's alliance with Bad Bunny received mainstream attention.

Damian Priest's main roster run in WWE has been filled with memorable moments thus far. Although a zombie apocalypse in WWE might not appeal to a lot of people, it did leave a lasting impression, nonetheless.

Before WrestleMania Backlash, Priest received the biggest moment of his career at WWE WrestleMania 37. During the latter event, he teamed up with famous Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. The celebrity put on an excellent in-ring performance as he and Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison at The Show of Shows.

