  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Damian Priest
  • Damian Priest's new team is confirmed after split with Rhea Ripley; wins first-ever match on WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest's new team is confirmed after split with Rhea Ripley; wins first-ever match on WWE SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 22, 2025 02:09 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are no longer a team (Credit: WWE.com &amp; WWE
Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are no longer a team (Credit: WWE.com & WWE's YouTube)

Damian Priest now has a new team in WWE after his split with Rhea Ripley. The team has now won its first match as well.

Ad

Priest split with Rhea Ripley for the first time in their career. Since coming to RAW, the two have been traveling together and even before that, they have always been on the same brand. On RAW, they were in the same faction as part of the original Judgment Day. Last SummerSlam, both stars were betrayed by their friends and kicked out of the group. Even then, they teamed up as the Terror Twins. Now, Damian Priest has teamed with Jimmy Uso.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, during the Transfer Window, WWE once again underwent changes. Instead of what had happened before, where both stars went to the same brand, they were divided, with Ripley remaining on RAW and Priest going to SmackDown.

Now, Damian Priest is teaming up with Jimmy Uso. After weeks of teasing, their team was confirmed on WWE SmackDown this week, as they faced Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre.

Priest hit the South of Heaven out of nowhere on Nakamura to get the win for this team. Unfortunately, he suffered a beatdown at the hands of McIntyre after the match, but it seems his new team with Jimmy Uso is here to stay.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी