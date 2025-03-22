Damian Priest now has a new team in WWE after his split with Rhea Ripley. The team has now won its first match as well.

Priest split with Rhea Ripley for the first time in their career. Since coming to RAW, the two have been traveling together and even before that, they have always been on the same brand. On RAW, they were in the same faction as part of the original Judgment Day. Last SummerSlam, both stars were betrayed by their friends and kicked out of the group. Even then, they teamed up as the Terror Twins. Now, Damian Priest has teamed with Jimmy Uso.

However, during the Transfer Window, WWE once again underwent changes. Instead of what had happened before, where both stars went to the same brand, they were divided, with Ripley remaining on RAW and Priest going to SmackDown.

Now, Damian Priest is teaming up with Jimmy Uso. After weeks of teasing, their team was confirmed on WWE SmackDown this week, as they faced Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre.

Priest hit the South of Heaven out of nowhere on Nakamura to get the win for this team. Unfortunately, he suffered a beatdown at the hands of McIntyre after the match, but it seems his new team with Jimmy Uso is here to stay.

