Damian Priest's two-word message after winning the World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship after the opening match of the night. The Judgment Day member took to his social media profile to let the WWE Universe know how he felt.

The opening match of the night saw Seth Rollins lose the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre. Even though The Visionary had been through a hellacious match last night, he made his challenger work hard for his win.

The Scottish Psychopath got overconfident after winning and headed to CM Punk, who was a guest commentator for the match, to show off his title. Punk attacked McIntyre, allowing Damian Priest to capitalize on the situation and cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase. The Judgment Day member went on to win his first World Heavyweight Championship in WWE.

"Orgulloso! Gracias," he wrote.

Priest took to X to thank the WWE Universe and let his fans know he was proud of himself. After the night he had, walking out of WrestleMania with a championship would be a major celebration for him and the entire faction.

