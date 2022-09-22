Damian Priest credits 20-time champion for giving him confidence to talk on WWE TV

Damian Priest shared that watching former WWE Champion, The Miz perform helped him deal with his nerves and be able to talk on TV.

The Judgment Day member has stage fright, and he admittedly gets nervous about performing in front of the entire world.

Speaking to Metro, Damian Priest explained how watching The Miz perform helped him deal with his nervousness and get motivated.

"I have a New York Spanish accent, I have a deep voice, and I don’t speak either language perfectly [laughs], so I just bumble a lot and stumble over my own words. For me, I’ve never been comfortable. But watching him [The Miz] do his thing, I was like, 'Oh I can do this this way, it actually makes it easier to make sense and people can understand what I’m saying.' It was just little things like that, just watching him being in the ring, I could pick up on it and feed off of him," said Priest.

Damian Priest on what it's like to work alongside his friends in The Judgment Day

The gloomy faction was formed by WWE Hall of Famer Edge and The Archer of Infamy was his first recruit.

The Rated-R Superstar was later kicked out of the group, with Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio being the remaining members of The Judgment Day. The heelish group has been the focal point of Monday Night RAW for a while now.

Speaking on the same interview with Metro, Damian Priest described what it's like to be a part of the group and showcasing a grittier side to his character.

"Awesome and comfortable! It’s easier when you’re buddies, so they’ve made it easier – but for me, this is an easy transition! I’ve always been into the darker [side], I’ve always been into a little bit more of the grittiness, all of it. For me, being able to combine that rock star vibe of Damian Priest with the darker goth style, and meaner demeanor, and do something cool and fresh – it feels good!" he said.

The Archer of Infamy is currently scheduled to face Matt Riddle on Monday Night RAW next week. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

