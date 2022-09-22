"I don't like that" - Damian Priest claims Dominik Mysterio did not betray his father at Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Damian Priest claims that Dominik Mysterio didn't betray his father Rey when attacking him at Clash at the Castle.

Judgment Day has been one of the most prominent parts of Monday Night RAW weekly. The three-member group of Priest, Ripley, and Balor recently added Dominik to their heel faction. After Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated the group in a tag team match at the UK premium live event, Mysterio Junior would attack The Rated R Superstar and his father. He would then go on to join Judgment Day on the following week's episode of the red brand.

Since then, Dominik has fully adapted to the heel persona for the first time in his career. He has even been receiving big reactions from the crowd. Like on this week's RAW, the audience in San Jose, CL, loudly booed the 25-year-old.

Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor appeared on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, where when asked about the moment Dominik Mysterio "betrayed" his father Rey at Clash at the Castle, The Archer of Infamy had this to say:

"What did he do to his father? He betrayed him? I don't like that word. He made a decision to step out of his [Rey's] shadow. He made a decision for his career, for his name, for his life," said Priest. "He decided, 'I wanna do things for myself instead of living for somebody else.'" [37:38 to 38:00]

Dominik took on Edge in the main event of the September 12 episode of RAW. Despite interference from his new stable-mates, Rey's son was unable to pick up the victory.

"Our doors are open" - Damian Priest explains the philosophy of The Judgment Day

During the same appearance, Damian Priest discussed the philosophy of his group, the Judgment Day.

The faction was originally formed when Priest helped Edge defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. The group then added Rhea Ripley a month later. The night after the three picked up their first victory as a unit at the Hell in a Cell premium live event, the faction would kick out The Ultimate Opportunist and replace him with Finn Balor.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the former NXT North American Champion discussed the philosophy of the group and how their goal is to elevate all of its members.

"We say hey! Look, our doors are open. We're cool with everyone. Everyone seems to have a problem with the idea of loyalty to one another. Everybody has a problem with the idea of, 'hey, let's help each other become the biggest stars we can be.' That's all we're trynna do." said Damian Priest [38:17 to 38:35]

On this week's episode of RAW, Balor confronted AJ Styles backstage. The two referenced their history of friendship during the confrontation. The segment hinted that the Phenomenal One will either be joining the faction or feuding with them in the near future.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far