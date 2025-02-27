Damian Priest says he is forming a huge new team before WWE Elimination Chamber

Damian Priest has agreed to form a new team with a beloved WWE star. The star has sent a message letting everyone know he's ready.

Damian Priest was set to appear in Toronto ahead of the Elimination Chamber for a meet and greet with the fans. When it was advertised, he got a message from none other than his old Judgment Day "teammate" and friend, R-Truth. While things fell apart between the stable and Truth, there was a time when he and Priest were actually friendly, and they are still on good terms when they meet up.

R-Truth messaged him, saying that if Priest was going to be there, they should meet and form a team.

"Oh snap my dawg!!! You gone be there too?? Now that’s what’s up!🙌🏾 …We should form a team 🤔," he wrote.

Damian Priest immediately accepted the request. He joked he would see Truth in California, given that the latter often turns up in the wrong city.

"Sure. See you in California"

Whether this becomes a long-term tag team remains to be seen, but the star is currently set for a massive match at Elimination Chamber that will determine his future and what he does at WrestleMania.

Damian Priest has a chance to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

While things are not exactly simple for Priest heading into WrestleMania, he has an opportunity to challenge for the WWE title at the show.

At Elimination Chamber, he will face five other stars to compete in the match. Should he win, he will get the shot against Cody Rhodes at WWE's biggest show of the year.

