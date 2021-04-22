WWE star says there were "too many emotions" with Vince McMahon, Triple H after WrestleMania

Damian Priest has opened up on the reaction he received backstage from Vince McMahon and Triple H after his WrestleMania debut.

In a recent interview with Graham Matthews of Fansided, the Archer of Infamy described how Triple H immediately grabbed him when he returned to Gorilla Position after the match and said, "I knew you could do this."

Priest said he received a similarly warm reaction from Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Adam Pearce and Bruce Prichard, all of whom were impressed with his performance.

Here's how Damian Priest described the reaction of Triple H, Vince McMahon and the other big WWE names to his WrestleMania 37 match:

"When I got to the back, one of the first people to grab me and hug me was Triple H,” Priest explained. “He said, ‘This is what I wanted for you. I knew you could do this.’ Him, Stephanie [McMahon], Vince, Bruce Prichard, Pearce all came right up to me immediately and everybody had nice things to say and congratulating me and being genuinely happy for me for having that moment and it working out so well. That one got me to where I had to take a walk and say, ‘I need a second, guys. There’s too many emotions happening right now.’” - H/T WrestlingInc

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny defeated The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37, in a star-making performance for both Priest and his celebrity partner.

Damian Priest on his relationship with Vince McMahon

During the conversation, Priest also went into detail on his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

While Priest made it clear the pair haven't had much chance to have some in-depth interaction, he was also thrilled McMahon was seemingly very pleased with his WrestleMania performance. Priest said:

“I made sure to do what he wanted and he told me, ‘I gave you direction last week and this week you implemented it and you did exactly what I wanted you to do. That’s all I ask for. Thank you.’ I said, ‘No, thank you.’ That was it. At WrestleMania, he gave me a hug and said, ‘Congratulations, I’m happy for you. You did your job well. You should be proud.’”

Damian Priest scored a big win over his WrestleMania opponent, The Miz, this past week on Monday Night RAW. The former NXT standout is looking to make a big name for himself on the Red brand.