Damian Priest sends Rhea Ripley a message after her injury on WWE RAW

Damian Priest had a message for Rhea Ripley. This was after she got injured on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have run The Judgment Day since the group's inception. As the faction changed over the years, they added new members. However, a massive change to the group took place at WWE SummerSlam.

Dominik Mysterio helped Liv Morgan defeat Rhea Ripley and retain her Women's World Championship. Later in the night, Finn Balor betrayed Priest, allowing Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship. This meant that Ripley and Priest were now out of The Judgment Day.

At Bash in Berlin, the Terror Twins got a bit of revenge against The Judgment Day when they defeated Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Tonight on RAW, The Eradicator issued a challenge to Morgan. However, Dominik interrupted and informed her that Morgan was not there. However, Liv attacked her from behind, and Ripley got entangled in the rope. Luckily for her, Damian Priest came out to save her.

After the attack Ripley was seen backstage, refusing to receive medical attention. Priest told her that he was going to talk to Adam Pearce and he would punish The Judgment Day. He also told her that she needed to receive medical attention.

It remains to be seen how bad Rhea Ripley's injury is after tonight's assault by Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

