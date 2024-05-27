Damian Priest set to be present at major event

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has been on a roll since securing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Judgment Day member is trying to forge a path of his own and insisting his teammates stay away from his matches. Priest recently announced that he would attend a major upcoming event.

On X/Twitter, Priest disclosed that he would be in New York City on June 9, 2024, for the Puerto Rican Day Parade. Moreover, he urged WWE fans to join him for the event.

“June 9th. NYC! Puerto Rican Day Parade! Ya tú sabes. See you there. Weeepa! #Boricua #ElCampeón,” Priest wrote.

You can view his post below.

The Puerto Rican Day Parade celebrates the heritage and culture of the Caribbean Island and its natives in the US. Damian Priest, who grew up in Dorado, Puerto Rico, also shared an image of himself proudly waving the island's flag on X/Twitter.

While the WWE World Heavyweight Champion is proud of Puerto Rican fans, he recently admitted that the audience of a different region outdid them.

Damian Priest showered praise on French fans after Backlash 2024

WWE Backlash 2024 in Lyon, France, featured one of the most vocal crowds ever. At the show, Damian Priest defended his gold against Jey Uso in a stellar match.

On the Squared Circle Pit podcast, Damian Priest praised the French crowd for being incredibly loud throughout the premium live event. However, he added that fans in Lyon only rose to the occasion because the Puerto Rican audience had set a great example at Backlash 2023.

The Judgment Day member also mentioned that people from the Caribbean Island would look forward to becoming number one once again. Next month, Priest will put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will be interesting to see whether Priest can remain World Heavyweight Champion until WWE potentially goes to Puerto Rico again.

Are you looking forward to Priest vs. McIntyre? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

