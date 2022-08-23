"He just got thrown right into the fire" - Damian Priest shares honest feelings about WWE RAW star

Damian Priest has shared his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio making the jump to WWE as a generational superstar.

The 25-year-old RAW star is the son of multi-time world champion Rey Mysterio. The father-son duo currently competes as a tag team on RAW. They're recognized as the first-ever father-son tag team champions in the company's history, as they held the SmackDown tag titles at one point.

Rick Ucchino of Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, asked Damian Priest to describe what he admires about Dominik. He agreed with Ucchino that it's not easy to grow up live on television and stated that he admires the way the young Mysterio has adapted in WWE.

"No it’s not [easy growing up live on TV], and that’s probably what we admire about him is that although he’s extremely young, he’s wise beyond his years as far as how he’s able to adapt and handle all this attention. This is a crazy world. WWE is a crazy, crazy world," said Priest.

He continued:

"So for him coming in and never really having the experience that a lot of us did, I mean I wrestled for so many years before I even got to the WWE and had that experience. He doesn’t have that. He just got thrown right into the fire, and he’s been able to adapt, and he’s swimming. So good for him. That’s probably the most intriguing part of it for him.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Damian Priest tried to recruit Dominik Mysterio into The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day, (comprised of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley) tried to force Dominik on multiple occasions to join the group, but he refused. They've been feuding with The Mysterios for quite some time now.

The two parties competed against each other several times on RAW and at SummerSlam last month. After Dominik refused to join forces with the group, he fell victim to several attacks by Rhea Ripley on the Red brand. It'll be interesting to see how this rivalry ends and which team emerges on top.

Do you think Dominik should've joined Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments below!

