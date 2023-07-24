Damian Priest shares an image of The Judgment Day's new look

Damian Priest has taken to social media to share an image of him and his Judgment Day stablemates sporting a new look.

Priest has been on an excellent run on RAW this year alongside The Judgment Day. The 40-year-old had the biggest match of his career against Bad Bunny in his home country of Puerto Rico, and he recently won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The former United States Champion is not the only superstar in his stable with a prize. Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, and Dominik Mysterio recently captured the NXT North American Championship.

The Archer of Infamy took to Instagram to share a photo of him and his stablemates showing off their respective prizes in matching outfits.

"#KnightsInWhite #TheJudgmentDay," wrote Priest.

Finn Balor will face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship. Perhaps it won't be long before we see an updated photo, with all four members of the Judgment Day holding individual prizes.

"Proud of the little bro" - Damian Priest congratulates Dominik Mysterio after his title win

Damian Priest was quick to congratulate Dominik Mysterio after he won his first singles title in WWE.

On last week's episode of NXT, Mysterio faced Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. Priest interfered in the match alongside Finn Balor, allowing Rhea Ripley to bash Lee over the head with her Women's World Championship. Mysterio capitalized on the cheap shot and pinned Lee to become the new champion.

Priest took to Twitter to congratulate the 26-year-old on his victory.

"So happy and proud of the little bro, Dirty @DomMysterio35! What a night," he tweeted.

Priest congratulates his stablemate on Twitter

