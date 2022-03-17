Damian Priest shares his thoughts on celebrities performing at WrestleMania

Damian Priest recently gave his thoughts on celebrities being a part of the weekend at WrestleMania.

Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul are both set to appear at this year's Show of Shows. Knoxville will take on Sami Zayn, while Paul will take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio alongside The Miz at the premium live event.

The former WWE United States Champion recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked how the WWE locker room feels when there is celebrity involvement at WrestleMania, Priest gave an honest answer, as he teamed up with Bad Bunny at last year's show.

"Being honest, just like the fans, when you see an outsider you [groan]. Just because we're so passionate about it. Not that we have a problem with that person. We're just passionate about our business. We like it being treated as such," Damian Priest said. "Someone like Bad Bunny coming in, of course, there are going to be eye rolls and whatnot.''

Priest went on to state that Bad Bunny earned the respect of the locker room and that he could see the positive side of celebrities competing as well.

''But then you see the other side and it's like, 'Oh, no. He's one of us.' Seeing things like, that time it was the Thunderdome. Randy Orton stops, because he was crossing like us, he stops and says, 'Hey, I just wanted to say thank you for showing us the respect like no other. People don't usually do it this way and I just want to say thank you and you've earned our respect.' I thought that was one of the coolest things ever... Bad Bunny actually understood how big that was. He was so humbled by that."

Damian Priest says Johnny Knoxville is as crazy as the rest of the locker room

Priest said that when it comes down to celebrity involvement, the biggest factor is how much work they want to put in. Driving the point home that professional wrestling is very dangerous if not performed correctly.

''Only have the one experience, but it would have to be how much work they want to put in," Damian Priest continued. "While it's fun and everything, it's serious business. If you're not trained correctly and not doing everything properly, it can be very dangerous. I would say that's the most challenging part. How are the people coming in? How are they going to co-exist with our world? ''

The United States Champion stated that Johnny Knoxville fits in with the roster, however it's usually difficult for outsiders to adjust to the environment.

''Johnny [Knoxville] has made multiple appearances. He's been around and so we already know that he fits right in. Plus, he's crazy like the rest of us so that always helps... It's hard for somebody to do just do this and be good at it when they come from another world."

What do you make of Damian Priest's comments? Do you like seeing outside celebrities involved in events like WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of the interview.

