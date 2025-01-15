Damian Priest shares two-word message on his WWE future after RAW this week

Damian Priest picked up a huge win over his longtime rival this week on WWE RAW. He has now sent a message regarding his future.

Damian Priest has been feuding with Finn Balor for the past several months since the latter betrayed him at SummerSlam 2024 and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship. These two men locked horns at Bad Blood 2024 and Priest emerged victorious. However, while The Archer of Infamy moved on to bigger things, Balor wasn't done with him and he cost him the world title again at Survivor Series 2024.

Hence, both men faced each other again this week on WWE RAW in a Street Fight. After a brutal battle, it was Priest who defeated Finn Balor. Following the match, The Archer of Infamy took to social media to indicate that his feud with Balor was finally over.

Trending

"It's over!"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo believes Damian Priest acted like a heel during his match against Finn Balor

The Street Fight between Finn Balor and Damian Priest nearly turned catastrophic after the latter hit a broken arrow on the former through the equipment table. While Priest recovered and was able to get back into the ring, Balor was being carried off in a stretcher with Carlito and JD McDonagh by his side.

However, The Archer of Infamy didn't want the match to end this way and he went after Balor and attacked him before he sent him back into the ring for the bout to continue. Vince Russo believes that this was the wrong move.

Speaking on his Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo said that Priest was a heel for a brief moment when he attacked Balor on the stretcher. He suggested that it should've been the other way around, with Balor attacking Priest after playing possum.

"Priest was a heel attacking Finn Balor with a neck brace on a stretcher. I mean, they should have done the complete opposite, where Priest turns his back on Balor and Balor gets up, playing possum the whole time. But by the time they finished this, it wasn't a real injury anyway. It wasn't real anyway." [From 1:02:45 onwards]

Although it looks like Damian Priest has moved on from Finn Balor, it will be interesting to see if the latter will allow him to do so.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback