Damian Priest has a special message for his "crew" after WWE Elimination Chamber

One-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Damian Priest shared a message after this year's Elimination Chamber.

Priest and Balor went to war against The New Catch Republic. The unpredictable team of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunn took The Judgment Day members to the limit. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio proved to be a significant factor in the match. He kept up with the distractions until the ref decided to eject him from the arena. At times, it looked like Balor and Priest would lose the gold, but the duo fought back strongly to retain the Tag Titles.

After the encounter, The Archer of Infamy took to Twitter to share his emotions after the win. Priest claimed that the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event was special and congratulated his entire faction for the brilliant performance. He pointed out how the event turned out to be a mega success for The Judgment Day:

"This #WWEChamber was special. Love my crew. #TheJudgmentDay ⚖️ rules!"

Rhea Ripley closed out the WWE Elimination Chamber with a win

It was a memorable night for The Judgment Day. After Finn Balor and Damian Priest retained the Tag Team Championships, it was Rhea Ripley'S turn to put on a show.

The Eradicator walked out to the ring to defend the Women's World Championship against the formidable Nia Jax. The two stars put on a match-of-the-year contender in front of over 52,000+ screaming fans at the Optus Stadium.

Although Jax dominated the early stages of the match, Mami fought back with intent. The Eradicator finally hit The Annihilator with a massive Superplex and planted her opponent with an earth-shattering Riptide to walk out of Perth as the champ.

Rhea will now have to gear up for a unique challenge as she faces Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. The Man won the women's Elimination Chamber match to punch her tickets to The Show of Shows.

What are your thoughts on the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE? Let us know in the comments section below.