"They told me that there was nothing for me" - Damian Priest on the story behind his WWE signing

Damian Priest had quite the journey to get to WWE.

Current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest worked hard for many years to get to WWE. Shockingly for a time, the company simply wasn't interested in signing him.

Damian Priest recently sat down with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling to discuss all things WWE. When asked about his journey to WWE, Priest revealed that he had many tryouts in 2015, but the company wasn't interested in him at the time.

"I had several tryouts in 2015, and at the time they told me that there was nothing for me, and I started working with Ring of Honor," Damian Priest said. "I was there for a year, and when my contract ran out, I contacted WWE again. And again they told me that there was nothing for me and then I thought that maybe WWE was not for me, so I decided to continue with my career in Ring of Honor or New Japan or wherever I liked wrestling. I wrestled another year with ROH, and when I was about to sign a new deal, WWE contacted me to go with them."

Damian Priest on Triple H and Shawn Michaels giving him an opportunity in WWE NXT

By the time Damian Priest finally signed with the black and gold brand of NXT years later, he was nervous entering the world of WWE that is much different than what he's been part of in recent years.

"Obviously, I told ROH that I was not going to renew and that I wanted to leave, it was at the beginning of September when they offered me the contract," Damian Priest continued. "I signed it at the beginning of October, and I moved to Florida to work at the Performance Center, and it happened really fast. I was very nervous because I was entering an unknown world; I know wrestling but not how WWE worked. I kept on trying to improve so I could get a chance for the first match in NXT. That same night Triple H and Shawn Michaels told me that now we were going to do business and that they were going to give me the opportunity."

