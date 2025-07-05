Damian Priest suddenly sends Cody Rhodes a message

Damian Priest has been a constant presence on WWE SmackDown in recent months. He has been working on getting to the next level and challenging for a title, but now, he has sent Cody Rhodes a message.

The star was in New York for July 4. There, he got to enjoy the fireworks of the night as the USA celebrated Independence Day.

Damian Priest decided to take a shot at Cody Rhodes during the proceedings. Watching the fireworks, he wished everyone a happy Independence Day on X. He then went on to say that it was cool to see "Cody Rhodes' pyro" in New York, implying that the level of fireworks he was seeing was similar to what WWE did for the former WWE Champion.

"Happy Independence Day 🇺🇸 So cool to see @CodyRhodes Pyro in NY," he wrote.

The star is currently involved in a feud with Aleister Black, where Black is fighting R-Truth, aka Ron Killings. However, Priest has become involved and will likely be facing him in the future as well.

In the meantime, Cody Rhodes is yet to respond to Damian Priest over the shot at his pyro. The latter does not have a similar pyro, and neither do most other stars in WWE at the moment.

