Damian Priest debuts new theme song; teases character change

WWE United States champion Damian Priest teased a character change on this week's edition of RAW. The Archer of Infamy also debuted new entrance music at the season premiere of RAW when he took on T-Bar in a one-on-one match.

WWE @WWE 🚨 NEW ENTRANCE ALERT 🚨 @ArcherOfInfamy is ready for battle on the season premiere of #WWERaw 🚨 NEW ENTRANCE ALERT 🚨@ArcherOfInfamy is ready for battle on the season premiere of #WWERaw! https://t.co/qPYQcvdIiv

With Mace drafted over to SmackDown, former Retribution member T-Bar looked to kickstart his singles career on the main roster as he faced the current United States champion. The match, however, was short-lived as T-Bar attacked Damian with a chair resulting in the match ending in disqualification.

Damian Priest attacked T-Bar after the match with a chair before pummeling him with elbows and throwing him into the barricade. Later, Priest took T-Bar inside the ring to lay him out with a Reckoning.

Damian Priest's entrance has always been an integral part of his presentation with the Archer of Infamy having the same theme until today. However, it seems like he could be heading in a new direction after the debut of a new entrance.

The new entrance featured a different graphic on the titantron, with Damian Priest standing right between light and dark. Half angel. Half demon.

Damian Priest snapped after the match.

Entrances and themes weren't the only new things about Damian Priest tonight as he sported a slightly new look and had a whole new aggressive approach to his match against T-Bar.

Priest teased a new look a few days back on Twitter as well when he posted a picture of himself captioned: "This Monday, new era..."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see just how much edgier this new version of Priest becomes. Superstars like T-Bar had best watch out, if this latest RAW is any indication, then the Archer of Infamy might be turning over a new and darker leaf.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku