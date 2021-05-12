Damian Priest told he was 'done with WWE' if major storyline flopped

Damian Priest was told he would be 'done' if his storyline at WrestleMania 37 flopped. The former NXT Superstar had teamed up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs The Miz and John Morrison turned out to be one of the best matches of the WrestleMania weekend. The match got a lot of praise from WWE officials backstage and the WWE Universe as well, but it looks like there was a lot riding on it.

Damian Priest claims he was told he would be done with WWE if the match had flopped. While talking to SportingNews, he said:

"A lot of people were honest with me and they told me, 'Listen, you can't blow this because if you do, you're done.' All I said was you're giving me the opportunity, I'm going to do everything to my abilities to knock this out of the park. I knew I had put in the work, so give me the opportunity and I will do my end. It goes both ways, and I think we both delivered so we brought our audience a product worthy of them being entertained and being happy to watch."

Bad Bunny pulled off one of the best guest appearances in the WWE ring, and that helped Damian Priest earn a lot more trust backstage.

What next for Damian Priest in WWE?

Damian Priest will be facing The Miz at WWE WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday. The two have been at odds for a long time, and they are set to battle it out in the ring, one on one.

On Monday Night RAW this week, Damian Priest defeated John Morrison to earn the right to pick the stipulation for the match. The former NXT Superstar has chosen to take on The Miz in a Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania Backlash.