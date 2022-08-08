"Time will tell" - Damian Priest shares honest thoughts on Triple H becoming the WWE Head of Creative

Former United States Champion Damian Priest recently shared his thoughts on Triple H becoming the new Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE.

Before joining the main roster, The Archer of Infamy competed in the black and gold version of NXT which was run by The Cerebral Assassin. He held the NXT North American Title during his time on the show. He's currently assigned to the RAW brand and is part of The Judgment Day stable.

Speaking to Metro, Damian Priest stated that he's excited to work with Triple H again and that time will tell whether things will be different under his control.

"Let’s see what the future holds. That whole mentality is special. This is something that all of us, as performers, we’re all excited about. We’re still just starting, so it’s one of those things – time will tell the different, right? We can’t really opinionate too much because it just happened. But as a boss, a human being – Triple H is awesome!"

Priest stated that The Game was born for this business and that he looks forward to being a part of something special.

"He was born for this business, so I’m excited to see what history he can create now being in charge. It’s exciting! I believe him, I think everybody does, and we look forward to being a part of something special for our fans and the industry."

Damian Priest wants to make an impact with The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE's next premium live event is Clash at the Castle, which is scheduled to take place on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales. This will be the first major event to be held in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam in 1992.

Damian Priest is aware of the importance of the event and wants to be a part of it with The Judgment Day. He states that his dream scenario is to create a moment that "everybody's talking about."

"Dream scenario is to create a moment that everybody’s talking about. Not just because we win a match or something – just something memorable on a night that’s already so special, and [there will be] so many great match-ups. We know the importance of this event in Cardiff, and what it means to the UK. If we can stand out in anyway and the next day, everybody’s talking about the Judgment Day – that’s the ideal scenario."

The Judgment Day is currently part of a feud with Edge and The Mysterios on RAW. Finn Balor is currently set to take on Rey Mysterio on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

