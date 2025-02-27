Damian Priest 'unhappy' with female WWE star

Damian Priest became a top name in WWE during his stint with The Judgment Day. The Archer of Infamy has forged friendships with several stars in the company, including Kayden Carter.

The Punisher and Kayden are often seen posting hilarious videos on social media. One of the most popular themes, which they follow in their videos, is Priest being fed up with the antics of a joyful Carter joking around with the former World Heavyweight Champion. There are over a dozen videos of Priest and Carter goofing around backstage or outside the ring during their time away from professional wrestling.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently uploaded a video on Instagram, continuing the popular trend. As expected, Damian Priest was seemingly 'angry' while Carter was having the time of her life bothering her friend.

"She’s Backkkkk 🫠🤦🏽‍♀️," Carter wrote.

Damian Priest will compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, Damian Priest finally moved away from The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. The Archer of Infamy settled scores with Finn Balor in a Street Fight to end their feud.

Upon winning, the former World Heavyweight Champion left the red brand and moved to Friday Night SmackDown via the Transfer Window. The Punisher then crossed paths with the new Bloodline.

Earlier this month, he defeated Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to earn a spot in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Archer of Infamy teamed up with Strowman and defeated Solo Sikoa and The Tribal Wolf in a tag team match. In the end, Priest hit a South of Heaven on Sikoa for the win.

The former world champion has momentum heading into Canada for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Inside the chain-linked circular steel structure, he will go up against CM Punk, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre.

