Damian Priest upset after adding newest Judgment Day member; given him something to do

Damian Priest may have added a new member to The Judgment Day but the star will have to keep proving that he deserves to be there. The World Heavyweight Champion was not happy this week on WWE RAW.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Priest added Carlito to The Judgment Day, confirming his place in the group after he helped out Finn Balor and JD McDonagh during their tag team match. He added him and said that he had to keep doing things like that. He also set him the task to deal with Rey Mysterio, although he said that he'd prefer he do it on his own. He did add, however, that the group would have his back.

In the absence of Rhea Ripley, Priest has seemingly taken over as the leader of the group.

It seems that the addition to the group was on a probationary basis, as the star was not happy with Carlito following what happened on the red brand this week. Damian Priest confronted the star and said that he had to keep earning his keep in the group and would need to show that he belonged.

Before Balor and McDonagh's match, Carlito said that he was lying low with the rest of The Judgment Day after attacking Cruz Del Toro. Priest was happy with the attack but said that the group was not Carlito's personal protection agency and he had to make sure he could back up his actions.

Things became worse after that. McDonagh and Balor got a title shot against R-Truth and The Miz, with Braun Strowman coming out suddenly. The interruption proved to be enough to let Truth hit McDonagh with the Attitude Adjustment to pick up the win. On top of that, when he returned backstage after being hurt by Strowman's attack, he told Carlito he had to keep earning his keep.

With the task now clearly set, it appears that Carlito's main job is to ensure that the rest of the group keeps winning.

Damian Priest's fears might come true on WWE RAW

With Carlito attacking and taking out Cruz Del Toro backstage, it seems that the fears behind Damian Priest's warnings to Carlito might come true.

Rey Mysterio and the rest of the LWO were naturally upset and they might decide to come after The Judgment Day for protecting Carlito. At this time, it's not certain what happens next but the WWE Hall of Famer has never been friendly with his son's faction.

Carlito's involvement may have drawn them into a long drawn-out feud on WWE RAW.