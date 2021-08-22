Damian Priest wants to be a representative of humanity [Exclusive]

Damien Priest has opened up on wanting to be a good role model as a Latino wrestler.

Ahead of his title clash at the biggest party of the summer, Damian Priest spoke about representing Latino culture in an interview with Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

“You know it’s funny because when you set out to accomplish something, like for me, my dream was to be a WWE superstar, right?! But you don’t realize the platform you have. I never thought about that side. You know, you could represent and inspire. And now I have that platform and I see how I make people feel and I am proud. So now, I love the idea to be a representative of Latinos.", Damian Priest said.

The Archer of Infamy added that he doesn't want to stop there and wants to be a representative of all cultures. He recalled asking fans to bring flags to Wrestlemania and said he wanted to think of himself as a representative of humanity.

"But I don’t want to stop there. I want to be a representative of all cultures. Like, for [Wrestle] Mania, I was asking fans to bring flags, no matter where you’re from because if somebody has a flag that somebody else doesn’t recognize and they ask. They just learn something about somebody else’s culture. Humanity together is such a beautiful thing and especially we can learn from each other. I’d like to think of myself as a representative of humanity."

DALLAS!!!!! The time has come...

Bring the signs 🪧

Bring the flags 🏳

Bring the noise 🗣#WWERaw #LDP 🏹#LiveForever pic.twitter.com/vkHbG6YTRT — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) July 19, 2021

Damian Priest feels proud that Latinos look up to him

Damian Priest said he was proud that Latinos looked up to him. He added that he feels happy that people are looking up to him not just for being a wrestler but for being a representative of their culture.

"But right now with Latin culture and I, I am so proud that Latinos look up to me and I see it all the time. I stopped to get gas and somebody comes to me and speaks in Spanish like, ‘Hey thanks for representing man' And I’m like That is so cool. They’re not thanking me for being a wrestler. They aren’t thanking me for anything other than being a representative of their culture and that means the world to me.", Damian Priest added.

Former NXT North American champion Damian Priest will challenge Sheamus for the United States Championship at SummerSlam.

You can watch the entire interview with Damien Priest below:

