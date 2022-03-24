Former WWE Superstar Damien Mizdow announced for Wrestling Metaverse game

Wrestling Metaverse, the development team behind the upcoming video game of the same name, announced two major additions to its roster. The first and most high-profile addition is Aron Stevens. Stevens was previously with the National Wrestling Alliance, and is best known for his time in WWE as Damien Sandow/Mizdow.

According to River Tamoor Baig, founder of Wrestling Metaverse,

“There really is no story in Pro Wrestling quite like Aron Stevens. An immensely talented performer in so many ways, it was only a matter of time before he was given the chance to show of what he could do. And when he did, he had the fans in the palm of his hand! It’s awesome to see him still crushing it on a regular basis in the ring, and we couldn’t be happier to have him as a member of our roster. Welcome to the Wrestling Metaverse, Aron!”

For his part, Stevens commented:

“In a rare occurrence, I don’t believe I can truly find the words to express how excited and honored I am to be a part of the upcoming metaverse video game. As an entertainer I have always attempted to think outside the box, look past the horizon, and forge my own path. This project and this platform are doing just that. In the exciting and ever-changing world we live, this new platform will allow wrestling fans to participate, compete, and interact with each other in a way never seen before. I am really looking forward to going on this journey with everyone involved.”

Also announced for the roster is Hollywood Nova, best known for his time in the parody stable, BWo, in ECW along with Stevie Richards and the Blue Meanie (who are also reportedly in the title.)

Wrestling Metaverse set to take advantage of Web3 technology

According to the studio, the game will make use of blockchain technology - every character in the game is an NFT - a Non-Fungible Token. While this technology has certainly had its share of controversy, WM points out that this will benefit the wrestlers featured in the game.

"[These NFTs create] the opportunity for the real-life Professional Wrestlers who offer their likeness to the game to profit from the sales of their characters, both in original sales and re-sales. A considerable portion of profits will also be donated to charity."

For more information, you can visit the Wrestling Metaverse website here.

What do you think of this concept? Do you think this is a game you could get into? Let us know in the comments down below

