Damian Priest beats 4 NXT Superstars to pick a historic win at TakeOver: XXX

Tonight's NXT TakeOver: XXX event saw a 5-man North American Championship match unfold. After a gruelling battle, it was Damian Priest who defeated Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed and Velveteen Dream to win the title.

This match had several jaw-dropping moments through its duration. It also saw an interference from Candice LeRae as she was determined to help her husband, Johnny Gargano. While she was able to stall the action for a bit, the competitors regained momentum, and Gargano lost his advantage.

One of the spots saw Velveteen Dream flying high when he was thrown off the tallest ladder. He ended up crashing onto a table kept on the ringside. The closing moments of the match saw Bronson Reed quite close to getting his hands on the NXT North American Championship. However, Damian Priest had a good plan in place.

Finally, it was Gargano and Pries who battled for the gold at the top of the ladder. Gargano almost got the belt, but Priest hooked it back on before knocking off Gargano from the top of the ladder. Finally, he had ample time to unhook the belt and become the new NXT North American Champion.

What else happened at NXT TakeOver: XXX?

On the pre-show, we saw Breezano defeat Legado del Fantasma and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch to become the new No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships. They will now challenge The Imperium for the tag team gold.

The main show kicked off with a match between Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher. Both Superstars played to their strengths, and the fight looked balanced. Finally, it was Balor who picked the win and registered his 12th TakeOver victory.

Pat McAfee made his in-ring debut on NXT in his match against Adam Cole. He was surprisingly good inside the ring. His backflip from the top turnbuckle as well the manner in which he sold the Panama Sunrise was extremely impressive. However, it was Adam cole who ultimately prevailed.

Following that, we saw Io Shirai successfully defend her NXT Women's Championship against Dakota Kai. However, after the match, we saw Rhea Ripley walk out and engage in a staredown with Raquel Gonzalez, teasing a feu between both the Superstars.