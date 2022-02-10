Top champion in WWE responds to Keith Lee AEW debut

WWE Superstar and current United States Champion Damien Priest reacted to Keith Lee's All Elite Wrestling debut.

The Limitless One made his AEW debut on the most recent edition of Dynamite, which prompted a response from the RAW star. Priest and Lee initially shared a locker room in NXT during the black-and-gold era, and then on the main roster before Lee's 2021 release.

Lee's debut impressed The Archer of Infamy, who took to Twitter with a post referencing their friendship in subtle praise for the Texan-born superstar:

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy My friends are cool! My friends are cool!

Priest is a current titleholder in WWE and is regularly featured on their flagship show, RAW.

Damien Priest and Keith Lee have battled in WWE NXT

Despite being friends, Damien Priest and Keith Lee are no strangers to a bit of friendly competition from time to time.

While being a part of the former black-and-gold brand's roster, the two battled each other in 2019 and 2020. They notably competed for the NXT North American Championship in an empty arena match during WWE's pandemic era in April 2020. Lee won the match, retaining his title with a double Spirit Bomb.

In 2019, Priest came out on top, pinning Lee after hitting The Reckoning. The two never faced each other on the main roster, and a future encounter between them seems to be quite a way off, considering they now work for rival promotions.

