NXT North American Champion Damien Priest has made quite an impact on the black and yellow brand since his debut last year. Priest was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast.

During his interview Damien Priest spoke about the advice he has received from WWE legends Triple H and Shawn Michaels:

Everybody said it in their own words, but Hunter and Shawn have been very adamant about me just being myself and not pretending to be this over the top character like I’ve done for 15 years. Even if I was portraying a version of myself, I was still pretending because I’m basically showcasing myself in what others believe I am. It’s really still not being me. They have both been adamant telling me that, we see you how you are outside of the ring when we are personally interacting. They said to be that guy. Just do that. You are a cool guy. It was a struggle at first because I see that red light and automatic instincts take over to act. It was hard to just start being myself. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Damien Priest opens up about if he is nervous about moving to the main roster

Later on in the interiew, Damien Priest was asked about whether he's nervous about moving to the main roster in the future. Priest said he wasn't nervous about and that it would be a great opportuity:

I’m not nervous at all. Everybody is different. Sometimes things work out for better, sometimes, not so much. But ultimately, it’s all opportunity and you have to find it within yourself to make things work. I firmly believe that. I was never meant to succeed on the indies because my size and style, I have been told, is more on the main roster like RAW and SmackDown. I figured out a way. It’s on us to figure out a way. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Damien Priest faced Autin Theory on the latest episode of NXT and beat the former RAW Superstar. After the match, as Damien Priest was celebrating his win, Johnny Gargano came out of the shadows and hit him with a superkick. It's clear that Johnny Gargano has his sights set on Priest's NXT North American Championship.