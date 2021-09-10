Damian Priest's reaction to teaming up with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37

Damian Priest and Grammy Award-winning rapper Bad Bunny faced The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. According to the WWE United States Champion, he first thought 'Bad Bunny' was another superstar.

Bad Bunny made his first WWE appearance at Royal Rumble 2020 to perform his hit song titled "Booker T" live. He began feuding with The Miz and eventually won the 24/7 Title. At WrestleMania 37, he made his in-ring debut pinning the former WWE Champion to score a victory for himself and Damian Priest.

Speaking with D-Von Dudley on his Table Talk podcast, the 'Archer of Infamy' revealed that WWE COO Triple H informed him of his pairing with Bad Bunny. Damian Priest thought he was referring to a superstar:

"So first and I’ve said this a few times but it’s just so funny because it really happened," said Priest. "So I’m in NXT. First of all, I just not too long before this, found out that my time in NXT was coming up which I was like, ‘Oh’ and I’m pretty sure Hunter was the one, ‘Hey, so you’re gonna be working with Bad Bunny. You’re gonna be working a program with Bad Bunny.’ In my head, I was just like, ‘How are you gonna name a wrestler Bad Bunny when there’s a Bad Bunny that’s a big deal?’" he added. "So I was like, ‘What wrestler is gonna be named Bad Bunny?’ You know, like what? And then he’s like, ‘No, that is the Bad Bunny. It’s the musician’ and I was like, ‘Oh that’s cool,’ because he’s a big deal," Priest said.

Damian Priest wants a backstage role in WWE after in-ring retirement

Damian Priest is one of the greatest stars in the pro wrestling industry thanks to his in-ring skills. The US Champion wants to use his skills even after his retirement.

Priest stated that after his in-ring career is over, he wants to work as a coach or a producer in WWE. He has already spoken to Triple H about it:

"But I’ll be honest, I did find a love for helping people at The [Monster] Factory because I never considered myself, you know, everybody says I trained people, I coach people," said Priest. "I like to — I helped people, you know, alongside other coaches because I don’t put myself in that category but, it made me find a fondness for that and at some point when whenever the day comes that I’m done, I would love to transition to like a coach or something because I mean, I have to stay in the business somehow. I love what I do, I love everything about this business so, that’s definitely something I enjoy," he added. "I really did enjoy helping and feeling that and I’m sure you feel it too D-Von [Dudley] with that feeling of creation, you know? And I’ve had talks with Hunter about that too in my time in NXT so that’s definitely something in the future that I hope to do," Damian Priest said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Damian Priest is currently scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Sheamus at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules.

