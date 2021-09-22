"Whatever ridiculous thing you give me, yeah I’ll rock it" - Aron Stevens (f.k.a. Damien Sandow) on cancelled gimmick in WWE (Exclusive)

NWA Star Aron Stevens (formerly known as Damien Sandow) spoke about his brief run as Macho Mandow on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

“But you know what, again, I think it was very limited. I don't think they were planning to like give us a big push or anything. You know, again, crowd-wise, we were an attraction and in the house shows, we were getting as lot of responses as anybody. And you know that was always kind of my gripe with WWE to where like whatever ridiculous thing you give me, yeah I’ll rock it and I'll get the place rocking. But you know, to not give me anything of real substance in terms of creativity, in terms of the writing, and like storylines and stuff, like that you know, there's nothing I can do. Which is why I just wanted to kind of like let it go.”

Aron Stevens spoke about the original plans for Macho Mandow and Axelmania back in 2015. Stevens revealed that WWE had not planned to do anything big with the two. However, the man formerly known as Damien Sandow revealed that they were over with the crowd at live events.

Stevens recalled his problem with WWE's booking. He said that he would often take goofy gimmicks and make them work, but the WWE did not have anything substantial for him. Stevens believed that the creative process for Damien Sandow was out of his control and he lost hope towards the end of his WWE run.

Damien Sandow and Curtis Axel formed the Meta Powers

For a very short time in 2015, WWE were teasing a Meta Powers tag team consisting of Damien Sandow and Curtis Axel. The two men even shot a video package building up the tag team.

However, the plans were nixed after the Hulk Hogan controversy of 2015. WWE removed all mentions of Hulk Hogan and put the brakes on the angle.

