"I'm the only one that will tell you when to stop" - Former Tag team champion recalls meeting with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

NWA star Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow, recently spoke about forming a tag team with The Miz and Vince McMahon's take on the duo.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Stevens revealed that he was at the end of the line from a creative standpoint at one point in WWE. He then mentioned being banded together with The Miz for a few weeks. The Miz, at the time, was working the Hollywood star gimmick, and Stevens figured that he would be the stunt double.

He recalled being called into Vince McMahon's office and the boss told them to run with the angle.

“I was completely bored on RAW. I was pretty much kind of at my wit’s end creatively in terms of you know, creative has nothing for you." Stevens continued, "So they put me with The Miz and I was with him for a couple of weeks and all of a sudden on RAW, I'm like you know what, I’m gonna be a stunt double and just fall down and see what we've got going. I’m going to mimic him and I got called over to Vince after we get back to the Gorilla position and he gives me the you know, glasses on your nose, ‘You just fell down when The Miz fell?’ ‘Yes, I'm a stunt double. I'm supposed to do that right?’ ‘Do whatever you want. I'm the only one that will tell you when to stop.'”

You can watch the full video here:

How did Vince McMahon feel about the Damien Mizdow gimmick?

During the interview, Stevens mentioned that Vince McMahon had given him and The Miz some creative freedom.

He recalled not meeting McMahon for nine months about any issues with their on-screen pairing, which was a good sign that the WWE Chairman seemed to be in favor of the duo.

The Miz and Mizdow also had a brief run as tag team champions in Vince McMahon's company.

They won the titles at Survivor Series 2014 in a tag team four-way match which also involved Goldust, Stardust, The Usos, and Los Matadores.

Also Read

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Kartik Arry