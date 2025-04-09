Damien Sandow reveals surprising thing Vince McMahon told him

Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow opened up about the creation of one of his characters during his second stint with the company. Sandow also revealed what Vince McMahon told him after he created the on the fly.

Ad

Sandow was one of the most popular stars in WWE around 2014 and 2015 when he became The Miz's stunt double Damien Mizdow. They even won the WWE Tag Team Championships, and Mizdow was a runner-up in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 31.

Speaking on Pancakes and Powerslams with Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Damien Sandow recalled how the Mizdow was created out of the blue live on television. Vince McMahon spoke to Sandow after ad-libbing his character's movement.

Ad

Trending

"I came up with that on the spot. I was probably going to get fired, but who cares? Then Vince pulled me aside and he was like, 'Hey, you do whatever you want from that. I’ll be the only one that will pull you back.' I didn’t talk to the man for like nine months." [From 22:53 to 23:08]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

It's crazy to think that Vince McMahon allowed Damien Sandow to have control over what Mizdow was doing on television. He got over with the crowd but eventually, the management didn't like it and put him on the back burner. He was released in May 2016.

Damien Sandow explains why his feud with The Miz was short

After The Miz and Damien Mizdow imploded, fans expected them to feud for months. However, The Miz quickly dispatched his stunt double, and Mizdow was back to being Damien Sandow, who was demoted to the lower midcard.

Ad

In the same interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Sandow revealed why the feud with The Miz ended so hastily.

"I just didn’t make it. There’s a bunch of decision-makers. (…) I didn't need the rub. If I got it, they would have to do something. It wasn't factored into their plans and I wasn't the right person. I guess that was not my WrestleMania," Stevens said. [From 23:58 to 24:34]

Ad

Ad

After returning to being Sandow, the star began impersonating Randy Savage and became Macho Mandow. He teamed up with Curtis Axel, who was trying to be Hulk Hogan and the two called themselves The Meta Powers.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More