''‘Dammit. Yes! This kid’s gonna be a star!”- Vince McMahon's reaction after superstar destroyed a two-million-dollar car

Vince McMahon is a former WWE champion
Modified Mar 10, 2022 07:45 PM IST
The WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has always been very particular about what he sees in a top star. Former writer Freddie Prince Jr. revealed that McMahon was very impressed by Kofi Kingston during a segment where he demolished a two million dollar car on RAW.

Kofi Kingston became the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 35 after a long career as a mid-carder. However, he was initially primed to become a top star in 2009 after impressing The Chairman with a promo.

Freddie Prince Jr. revealed on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that Vince McMahon's eyes lit up when he saw Kingston cut a promo on Randy Orton. Kingston was feuding with The Viper and destroyed his NASCAR car, smashing it with an axe.

''And he’s like, ‘Is this what you wanted?’ And he’s yelling every time the ax hits. And I’m watching Vince’s reactions to this and he’s just lighting up like a teenager watching it. You just see when he sees something in somebody. He’s like, ‘That’s it dammit. Yes!’ He’s just behind him all the way and then Kofi finally puts the axe through the windshield, and he just jumps off the car and storms off, and Vince is like, ‘Dammit. Yes! This kid’s gonna be a star!'' H/T 411 MANIA

Vince McMahon saw something in Kofi Kingston

The WWE Chairman saw something special in Kofi Kingston during his feud with Randy Orton in 2009. However, Kingston moved into the tag team division and found major success as part of The New Day.

It was as a member of The New Day that Kingston finally received a major singles push and won the WWE title at WrestleMania 35. Unfortunately for the former Intercontinental champion, his WWE title run was ended by Brock Lesnar in a matter of seconds and he was relegated back to the tag team division.

