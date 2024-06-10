"Dammmmnit" - Bayley upset as 11-year veterans suffer major loss at WWE show

Two wrestling veterans suffered a major loss at a recent WWE show. Bayley is upset over the results of the match.

The Good Brothers are seasoned veterans in the industry with a portfolio that matches some of the best tag teams in the world. The stars have won titles in Japan, TNA, and in WWE.

Gallows and Anderson went to NXT a few weeks ago to put the entire tag division on notice. Since then, they have been vocal about vying for Nathan Frazer and Axiom's tag team title. After initial refusal from the champions, they finally agreed after being ambushed by the veterans.

Trending

The bout was set for Battleground and both teams gave it their all in this back-and-forth contest. After a hard-fought battle, it was Frazer and Axiom who came out on top. This match was being closely followed by Bayley. After the match, the star took to social media to express her disappointment over The Good Brothers' loss.

"Had to play catch up on #NXTBattleground but live again and just in time for Lola and Shayna! Congrats to everyone in the ladder match! And I was pulling for my Good Brothers @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG so dammmmnit"

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

The future looks bright for Nathan Frazer and Axiom as look to have a lengthy stint with the NXT Tag Team Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback