"Damn, she annoying" - Former Champion reacts to Sasha Banks' return at WWE Extreme Rules

Bayley has reacted to the return of her arch-rival Sasha Banks at WWE Extreme Rules 2021.

Banks made her return to WWE television tonight after over a month during the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. During the closing moments of the bout, Belair was almost going to hit Lynch with her finisher KOD. However, The Boss attacked her, causing the match to end in a DQ.

Just when Becky Lynch thought Sasha Banks was on her side, the latter attacked her as well. After laying out both the champion and the challenger, Banks left the ring and claimed that she'll see both of them this Friday on SmackDown.

Following these events at WWE Extreme Rules 2021, Bayley sent out the following tweet, calling her former tag team partner "annoying".

Sasha Banks was pulled from WWE SummerSlam 2021 at the last moment

Sasha Banks was scheduled to challenge then SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2021 last month. The company kept on advertising her for the match until the very last moment before the ring announcer revealed that she won't be competing.

Carmella was initially announced as the replacement for Banks in the match. However, Becky Lynch made her grand return and took out the former. Following that, she challenged Bianca Belair to a title match and shockingly defeated in her less than 30 seconds to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Following The Boss' return tonight at Extreme Rules and her attacking Lynch and Belair, we are likely headed towards a three-way feud for the SmackDown Women's Championship. We might see them face each other in a triple threat match, possibly at the upcoming Saudi Arabia pay-per-view, Crown Jewel 2021.

