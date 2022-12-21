"Damn Nikkita. You had that W" - Wrestling world erupts after current star allegedly cheats to win against Nikkita Lyons

The WWE Universe went berserk after NXT star Zoey Stark allegedly cheated to win against her arch-rival Nikkita Lyons.

On the latest episode of NXT, Lyons attacked Stark backstage, and the duo soon came brawling inside the ring. Although Zoey had the upper hand throughout the match, it was The Lioness of NXT who stole the show. Despite putting in immense effort, Stark rolled Nikkita to pick up the win.

Following the match, the wrestling world slammed Stark for apparently cheating as the latter had her feet on the ropes as she picked up the win against Lyons.

Many fans criticized Stark for the controversial win and some also suggested Lyons have a rematch with her former tag team partner.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Aaron Wills @AaronWills4

Listen you had an amazing first year & 2023 will be your year. This is just the beginning.

Aaron Wills @AaronWills4

Listen you had an amazing first year & 2023 will be your year. This is just the beginning.

Love you 🦁 #LyonsPrideForever @nikkita_wwe Awwww @nikkita_wwe Zoey really screwed you up there. 🤬That is what you call cheating by using ropes as an aid. I never see anyone else at that.

Lance Euell @EuellLance @nikkita_wwe Yea u definitely got robbed. She grab the ropes cause she knew u was about to win that match

Gerald Plouffe @GeraldPlouffe @nikkita_wwe I agree 1000% you were robbed hopefully you get her good next time, I think you're an amazing talent.

chain @jaggited1 @nikkita_wwe We know. Zoey had to cheat, because she's a coward.

Nikkita Lyons took a dig at her former tag team partner Zoey Stark

NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons took a dig at her former tag team partner Zoey Stark after the latter betrayed her.

Stark mocked Lyons via social media, to which the latter responded by slamming Zoey in her Twitter post. The Lioness spoke about her journey to reach where she is today and also detailed how hard she worked to achieve her goals.

Lyons taunted Stark by mentioning how the latter was posing on the beach and enjoying her life.

"Who got famous posing on the beach & doing stupid dances? Lmao that’s called ENJOYING LIFE I’ve been grinding since 4 yrs old, worked hard AF just like you. Don’t come for me when you don’t know half the sh*t I’ve been through to get where I am. Byyyyeee," wrote Lyons

It will be interesting to see how far WWE will take Nikkita Lyons and Zoey's rivalry.

What are your thoughts on the duo having a re-match on the next episode of NXT? Sound off in the comment section below.

