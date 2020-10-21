Ronda Rousey may not be a part of regular WWE programming, but the former RAW Women's Champion is still under contract with the company. Recently, there have been rumours about Ronda Rousey returning to the ring at some point soon. During a recent interview with Dan Severn in WWE, the wrestling and combat sports legend talked about the difficulties that come with working in professional wrestling and the difficulties that Ronda Rousey faced as well.

Readers can check out Sportskeeda's full UnSKripted interview with Dan Severn, where Chris Featherstone and Dan Severn talked about Ronda Rousey's run in WWE and the difficulties that she had in the company.

Dan Severn on Ronda Rousey having issues in WWE

Dan Severn talked about the life of a professional wrestler and speculated that Ronda Rousey was not able to adjust to the life that comes with being a wrestler in WWE. A WWE wrestler does have to spend a majority of their life on the road, and when Ronda Rousey joined, she accompanied the company touring at times as well, other than the usual live shows on television.

"I'm aware that she was being used quite strongly in the beginning. And from what I've read and heard she has moved on from them. And thus was not with them for all that long in the process. I think she was having some difficult times conforming to the professional wrestling lifestyle. It's very demanding, especially if you are a star in the organization. I think the standard contract is 187 dates, that does not mean travel to and travel back from, that's a 187 dates. Plus if you're a star, you're doing a whole lot more of marketing and publicity on top of that. So, it's a life of being on the road."

Currently, there are rumours about Ronda Rousey returning to WWE soon, and she was spotted training with James Storm recently. It remains to be seen when or if Ronda Rousey will come back.